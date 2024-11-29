Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 659,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 436,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 97.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 952,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 469,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVAC remained flat at $10.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Keen Vision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

