Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Neil Smith Purchases 19,212 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Neil Smith purchased 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.69 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of A$70,892.28 ($46,033.95).
Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, Neil Smith acquired 6,023 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.93 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,670.39 ($15,370.38).
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Neil Smith bought 184 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.95 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$726.06 ($471.47).
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Neil Smith purchased 61,020 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.91 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,588.20 ($154,927.40).
- On Thursday, September 5th, Neil Smith acquired 89,250 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of A$349,860.00 ($227,181.82).
Kelsian Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02.
Kelsian Group Dividend Announcement
Kelsian Group Company Profile
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kelsian Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.