Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 2,850.0% in November

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $9.91 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.1435 per share. This is a boost from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.