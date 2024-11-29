Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DHR opened at $238.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.25 and a 200-day moving average of $259.52.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

