Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $550.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $552.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

