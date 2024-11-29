Kingfisher Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,322,600,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Booking by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 2,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,820.50.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,223.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,576.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,079.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,079.50 and a 1 year high of $5,237.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

