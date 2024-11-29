KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $152,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $162.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

