Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.6 days.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.
About Knight Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.