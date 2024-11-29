Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.6 days.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

