Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.3 billion-$15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.1 %

KSS stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several analysts have commented on KSS shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Insider Activity

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

