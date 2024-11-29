Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 1,046.7% in November

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 1,046.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 688.0 days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Trading Down 18.8 %

KBAGF traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

