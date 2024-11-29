KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. 196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 2.56% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

