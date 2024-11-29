K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.36 ($11.95) and last traded at €11.28 ($11.87). 447,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.26 ($11.85).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.60, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.72.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

