Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 416,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 150,786 shares.The stock last traded at $84.81 and had previously closed at $84.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBRDA

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 61.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 104,268 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 388,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.