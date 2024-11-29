Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.40. Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 286,842 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAAC. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 350,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

