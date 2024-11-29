Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBPH shares. Wedbush cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.07. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $527,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $566,988.80. This represents a 48.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 683,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 455,119 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

