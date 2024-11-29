Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 18,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 110,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Lottery.com Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

