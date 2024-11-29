Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.5% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $273.19 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.32 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.85.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

