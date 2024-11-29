Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.64). Approximately 43,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 273,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.65).

Luceco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,070.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Luceco Company Profile

In other Luceco news, insider Will Hoy bought 37,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £51,236.55 ($65,037.51). Also, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($83,777.61). Company insiders own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

