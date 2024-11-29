Macquarie Group Limited (MQGPE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.59 on December 17th

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 4th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.588 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 1st. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.57.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

