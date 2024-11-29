Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 55.3% in November

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLYBY traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Malayan Banking Berhad has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $6.80.

Malayan Banking Berhad Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.11. Malayan Banking Berhad’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

