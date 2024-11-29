Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Corey J. Booker Sells 10,000 Shares

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Corey J. Booker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $481,873.84. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.49). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
