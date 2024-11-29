Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Corey J. Booker Sells 10,000 Shares

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Corey J. Booker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $481,873.84. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.49). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 178,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TUSK

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.