Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) EVP Sells $1,001,147.50 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,137.20. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:MANH traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $285.44. The stock had a trading volume of 171,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.27 and a 200 day moving average of $256.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.23 and a 12-month high of $307.50.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Associates
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.