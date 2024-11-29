MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 10% – Time to Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 39,662,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 56,048,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $303,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,877 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MARA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MARA in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

