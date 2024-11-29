Martin L. Bruckner Sells 9,397 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,008,392.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,575.73. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $105.18 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.46.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
