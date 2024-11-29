Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,334,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $754.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $913.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $735.95 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

