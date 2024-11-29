Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 132,378 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,378 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,479 shares of company stock valued at $19,490,991 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $236.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

