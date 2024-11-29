Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $25,319.61 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,900.78. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Match Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

