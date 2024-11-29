Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 2,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
Mercari Stock Down 3.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.
Mercari Company Profile
Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mercari
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.