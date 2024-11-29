Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 2,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Mercari Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

