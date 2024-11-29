MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5,784.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

