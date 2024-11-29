MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 12,932 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

KMI opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.