MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 623,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 572,530 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after acquiring an additional 548,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 302.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 532,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4,020.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 396,985 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $101.58 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

