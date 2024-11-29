MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.51, but opened at $37.50. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 118,309 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

