MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 8.2% – Time to Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $393.90 and last traded at $382.70. Approximately 13,815,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 18,357,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.70.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.98) EPS.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

