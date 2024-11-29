MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,226 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 186,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 180,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 11.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of MFIC opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

