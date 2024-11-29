Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE MLSS opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,400.26. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 109,193 shares of company stock valued at $101,634 over the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,572 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

