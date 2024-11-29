Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Short Interest Down 57.5% in November

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mingteng International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Mingteng International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mingteng International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Mingteng International stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,310. Mingteng International has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Mingteng International Company Profile

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

