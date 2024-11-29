MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) CEO Erez Aminov Sells 55,410 Shares

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) CEO Erez Aminov sold 55,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $77,019.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,048.10. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.09. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts expect that MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIRA Free Report ) by 330.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised MIRA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

