Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 80691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

