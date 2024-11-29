Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAP. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

NYSE:TAP opened at $61.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

