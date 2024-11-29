Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 975,647 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

