News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Boosted by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,500 shares during the period. News makes up approximately 0.5% of HBK Investments L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in News were worth $29,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in News by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of News by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 180,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in News by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,109,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 229,807 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 0.8 %

NWSA opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWSA

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.