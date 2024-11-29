Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells $171,080.60 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $171,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,570.05. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brad Vincent Hutjens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 5,838 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $663,080.04.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 6,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $691,800.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $499,050.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 9,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $1,011,150.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 13,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $1,435,725.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,560 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $468,996.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $110,975.15.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NIC stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.50 million. Analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

