Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nidec Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.57. 203,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Nidec had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

