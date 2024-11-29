Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. Sells 200,000 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,561.40. This trade represents a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Exagen Stock Down 2.5 %

XGN opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 30.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 49.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 534,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 175,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.5% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

