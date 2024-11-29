Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $101.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $104.19.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Read Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.