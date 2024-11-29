Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.63 ($0.05), with a volume of 631360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 10.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a market capitalization of £5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.54.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
