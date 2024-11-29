Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 724,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 462% from the previous session’s volume of 128,887 shares.The stock last traded at $34.21 and had previously closed at $33.98.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.
About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
