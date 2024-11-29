NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $226.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.36 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.