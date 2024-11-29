Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Buys C$126,000.00 in Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

FEO opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$18.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

