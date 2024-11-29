Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Buys C$126,000.00 in Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.
Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance
FEO opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$18.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
