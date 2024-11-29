Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.3 %

OVBC stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

